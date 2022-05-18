Former Swansea City Footballer Mark Davies Dies After Collapsing During Match

Former Swansea City footballer Mark Davies died after suddenly collapsing during a match On Sunday. He was aged 49
The former defender, and had featured in their European Cup Winners’ Cup tie against Monaco back in 1991, was playing for Llanelli Town AFC’s Veterans side in the over-45s cup final against Penybont FC in Cardiff when he died.
Emergency services were called but he was declared dead at the scene.
Llanelli Town paid tribute on Twitter saying: “It devastates us to announce the untimely death of our Veterans, Reserve team Player and Friend Mr Mark Davies.
The Mirror reports: A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Shortly after 3.40pm on Sunday, May 15, emergency services responded to a call following a report that a man had collapsed near Lawrenny Avenue in Canton. The 49-year-old man was playing football. Police Community Support Officers and paramedics were at scene and commenced CPR. However, despite their efforts, the man was declared deceased. HM Coroner has been informed.”