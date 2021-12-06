Former Staffer Says Kamala Harris Is A ‘Soul Destroying Bully’

As Vice President Kamala Harris faces questions about her leadership, former staffers continue to speak out anonymously about their experience working for her.

One staffer said Harris does not do the work necessary for the job and likended her to a workplace “bully” in an article for the Washington Post. She said the VP routinely refused to review briefing materials and would then scold employees when she appeared unprepared

“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work” the ex staffer said, adding that “With Kamala you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence. So you’re constantly sort of propping up a bully and it’s not really clear why.”

Breitbart reports: Four of Harris’ staff are leaving the vice president’s office by the end of the year, as more media outlets detail internal struggles and infighting as her approval ratings keep sinking.

Senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced her plans to leave, as well as communications director Ashley Etienne, director of press operations Peter Velz, and Vince Evans, the deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.

In July, Karly Satkowiak, the director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, the deputy director of advance revealed their plans to leave her office.

In June, one person with knowledge of her office described to Poltico an “abusive environment” where people are “thrown under the bus.”

“It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—,” the person said.

A November poll showed that only 13 percent of Democrat voters say they would support Harris for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to run for reelection.