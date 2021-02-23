Former RINO Mayor Kevin Hohn Arrested on Child Rape Charges

Former Florida Mayor Kevin Hohn was arrested and charged on child rape charges last week, according to the Department of Justice.

Hohn, a former Mayor of Brooksville, “has been arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint with possession and distribution of images depicting the sexual abuse of children,” according to a DOJ statement.

Tampafp.com reports: According to the Criminal Complaint (obtained by the The Free Press), filed with the United States District Court by Special Agent Sara Angelsontano with the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the investigation began on or about September 17, 2020, when a HIS Special Agent initiated an investigation into Hohn’s IP address, 70.127.93.189.

“The investigation was a result of an undercover operation conducted by HIS Ft. Lauderdale, related to a Peer to Peer network.”

The undercover computer directly connected to Hohn’s IP address and the undercover computer successfully downloaded 56 image files from his computer. According to the Criminal Complaint, 26 of those images “appear to be child pornography.”

The complaint describes one of those images as showing “a prepubescent female between the ages of eight and 12 on a rock with no clothing. “The focus is on her genitals in a lewd and lascivious manner.”

The second image is described as showing another “prepubescent female between the ages of eight and 12,” naked, on a rock in the water. The child “appears to be positioned in a sexually suggestive position laying angled to one side supporting herself up with her hands behind her torso.”

In the third image, another naked female child of the same age range is again shown on a rock in the water “positioned in a sexually suggestive position standing with one foot on a rock splayed to one side and her hand on her knee.”

The complaint also describes a video (approximately 2 minutes and 19 seconds in length) showing another female child between the ages of eight and 12 preparing cereal and watching television wearing nothing but a shirt. “The camera zooms in and focuses on the child’s genitals and buttocks throughout the course of the video.”

Based on this information, District Judge Elizabeth A. Jenkins signed a warrant to search Hohn’s residence. On February 19, 2021, HIS Tampa executed the search warrant. Upon entry, Special Agents found Hohn sitting at his computer in his office.

A preliminary search of his computer discovered more than 100 images of apparent child pornography.

One image is described as showing a naked, female child on a beach with her legs spread open to the camera in a lewd and lascivious manner. The child is estimated to be between the ages of five and eight-years-old.

Another photo is described as showing a naked female child, estimated to be between seven and nine, on a rock in water with the camera focused on her genitals.

A third photo is described as showing another naked female child between the ages of five and eight laying naked on a towel with her legs spread open to the camera.

During the course of the search of Hohn’s residence, they also discovered a home surveillance USB charger that has the capability to record covertly. On the Western Digital My Passport Hard drive, Computer Forensic Agents discovered images of apparent child pornography, which appears to have been secretly recorded in Hohn’s home.

The first of these images is described as showing a naked prepubescent female between the ages of 13 and 16, laying on her side in the media room of Hahn’s residence. Another naked female, estimated to be between the ages of 12 and 16, is shown standing in the master bathroom of Hahn’s residence.

Special Agents attempted to interview Hohn. However, he declined.

If convicted, Hohn faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.