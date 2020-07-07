Former Reddit CEO Admits She Knew Maxwell Supplied ‘Underage Girls For Sex’

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has admitted on Twitter that she and others knew Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell was trafficking underage girls for sex as far back as 2011.

Paot attempted to walk back the revelation shortly after making it and has since set her Twitter account to private following responses blasting her for not previously speaking up.

RT reports: The bombshell remark was made by Pao on Monday, as she replied to a tweet mentioning the partner of the late Epstein – and how it was considered “cool” back in the day to be invited to their parties.

“[Maxwell] was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her, much less have a photo taken with her,” Pao said in a now-unavailable tweet. “We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the ‘cool’ people who managed the tightly controlled guest list.”

I have no idea if you are still awake, but this tweet of yours opened Pandora's box tonight.@Ekp responded to you, got called out, tried some backtracking damage control, and then just gave up and quickly set her account to private. pic.twitter.com/QsiLql3qpo — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 6, 2020

Apparently realizing the remark was way too hot, Pao tried to water it down, explaining in a subsequent tweet that it was “the press had described her as supplying underage girls for sex, but she had not been charged so I guess it would be more accurate to say we ‘suspected’ v ‘knew.’”

Confronted by a Twitter user who blamed Pao for being “fine with it too,” Reddit’s ex-CEO seemingly made another revelation. It actually looked even darker than the first one, especially since it came from a first-hand ‘party’-goer and not some “conspiracy theorist” keen on uncovering allegedly existing pedophile networks.

“Of course I wasn’t. But I was a junior partner on the outside of the inner circle, and what I said made no difference here and in many other decisions.“

Unfortunately, Pao did not elaborate further on who exactly was on the “inner circle” or what the “many other decisions” were about. Later in the day, she made her Twitter account private.