Former Pussycat Dolls Singer Says She Was Severely Injured By Moderna’s Covid Jab

Jessica Sutta, a former singer with pop group The Pussycat Dolls, has described suffering debilitating side effects after receiving her second dose of Moderna’s experimental mRNA Covid jab.

In a trailer for an upcoming interview with The Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders,” the 40 year old singer, dancer and actress said: “I was severely injured by the Moderna vaccine…I know it’s brave for me to do this—which I think is crazy—but now I have the strength to do it. And that’s why I’m here.”

Sutta’s interview will premiere on March 16, at 7:30 pm ET at The Epoch Times.com.

InfoWars reports: Sutta explained she’s been dealing with tremors, spasms, involuntary tics and head jerks that started after her second Covid jab.

“I started developing a tremor. And then the next couple of nights, I started getting involuntary head jerks and leg jerks,” Sutta tells reporter Jan Jekielek.

“When the neuropathy came, it spread through my whole body. I remember staring at the ceiling and thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is it. I’m dying,’” she continued.

Sutta questioned why the FDA takes drugs off the market that have caused less harm the Covid jab.

“One death is enough. One child on the football field is enough. I just read that FDA pulled an eyedrop because it killed one person. Why is it so different with this?” she asked.

Sutta’s severe adverse side effects are similar to ones described by Tacoma, Washington, resident Letty Rodriguez in 2021 – coincidentally also after her second Moderna dose – which caused her to experience involuntary neurological tics, muscle twitches and tremors, and make uncontrollable click and whistle sounds.