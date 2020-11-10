Former Obama Official Admits Biden Is Already Talking With Foreign Leaders

An Obama security adviser has admitted that Joe Biden is already talking with foreign leaders as if he is the next president.

Ben Rhodes, Obama’s former deputy national security advisor, has raised the concern of critics after claiming that Biden is already discussing his ‘administration’s’ agenda with foreign leaders.

He made the comments during an interview with MSNBC.

RT reports: While various world leaders have congratulated Biden on his presumed victory, discussing policy agendas has many critics crying foul and accusing the former vice president of potentially “undermining” Trump’s foreign policy.

Many other critics have pointed to the fact that former United States National Security Advisor Michael Flynn ended up the center of an FBI criminal investigation for discussions with a foreign government while the Trump administration was still weeks away from taking over from Obama.

Flynn called Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late December and reportedly discussed sanctions the current administration was putting forth.

The general ended up pleading guilty to making false statements to investigators, but he has since withdrawn that plea and accused the FBI of manipulative conduct.

“Never forget – it was Biden who raised the issue of using the Logan Act against Flynn. Meanwhile, the press’ double-standard is plain to see: it’s ok for team Biden to do this. But it’s not ok for team Trump,” Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted, likely referencing a claim by Trump that Biden recommended using the Logan Act to charge Flynn.

The Logan Act bars unauthorized private citizens from negotiating on behalf of the US government with foreign representatives. Former FBI Director James Comey has claimed Biden never recommended using this route.

“I remember when Democrats & some in the media demanded the indictment of people in the incoming Trump administration for ‘having phone calls’ with foreign leaders to discuss upcoming changes in U.S. foreign policy,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) wrote in reaction to Rhodes’ claims.

“Obama Official Ben Rhodes Admits Biden Camp is Already Working With Foreign Leaders: Exactly What Michael Flynn Did,” journalist Glenn Greenwald added.

