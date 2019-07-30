Former NYPD Chief Slams De Blasio’s ‘Disgraceful’ Attitude Towards Cops

Former NYPD Chief Louis Anemone has slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio for his “disgraceful” attitude towards New York cops.

“He’s the chief executive of this city of New York, the largest city in this country. He has not taken the lead for security, for public security, and for supporting the police. He’s been behind, way behind,” Anemone said, in reference to footage showing cops being assaulted with water in recent weeks.

“He does not have their back. I firmly believe firmly that he does not have their back,” he warned.

Hannity.com reports: President Trump weighed-in on the controversy last week, writing “We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor@BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well.”

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted Bill de Blasio last Monday after footage emerged of local teens dousing NYPD officers with buckets of water; saying this “disrespect” for uniformed police never would have happened on his watch.

The DISRESPECT NYPD Officers are faced with today is DISGUSTING.

“This disrespect for the uniform in NYC is result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor. This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated,” posted Giuliani on social media.

“Footage shows separate incidents of people in Harlem using buckets to splash and dump water over uniformed officers, as the cops calmly walk away. De Blasio condemned the acts as ‘Completely unacceptable,’ and said, ‘We won’t tolerate this kind of disrespect.’ Still, former mayor Giuliani believes the 2020 presidential candidate is part of the problem,” reports Fox News.

“Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish: the NYPD is now frozen. It’s not the fault of these police officers. It’s the end result of the torrent of bad policies and anti-police rhetoric that has been streaming out of City Hall and Albany for years now,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch, adding, “Disorder controls the streets, and our elected leaders refuse to allow us to take them back.”