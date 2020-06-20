Former MP Slams Kellogg’s For Using A Monkey As Its Coco Pops Mascot

Kellogg’s has denied that its Coco Pops cereal has links to racism after a former UK member of Parliament questioned the company over its decision to use a monkey as its mascot.

The former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya questioned why Coco Pops is represented by “a monkey” while ‘three white boys’ represent Rice Krispies

In the UK, Kellogg’s chocolate flavoured spinoff to its famous Rice Krispies cereal is called Coco Pops and features a monkey on the cover of the box.

The London Economic reports: Onasanya said on Twitter: “Kellogg’s, as you are yet to reply to my email – Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same composition (except for the fact CPs are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey?”

@KelloggsUK, as you are yet to reply to my email – Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same compòsition (except for the fact CP's are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey? — Fiona Onasanya (@Fiona_Onasanya) June 15, 2020

She continued: “Well, given John Harvey Kellogg co-founded the Race Betterment Foundation (the Foundation’s main purpose was to study the cause of and cure for “race degeneracy”), it would be remiss of me not to ask….”

Her comments were widely derided on social media, with some pointing out that Kellogg’s also used the monkey mascot for white chocolate Coco Pops, and others remarking that the Rice Krispies mascots were elves.