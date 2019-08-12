Former MCC Inmate: There’s No Way Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide

There is no way that Jeffrey Epstein could have killed himself, a former inmate of the Metropolitan Correction Center in lower Manhattan has claimed.

In an interview with the New York Post, an ex-convict, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, reveals what it is like spending time in the special housing unit high-profile prisoners such as Epstein are detained in.

He writes:

Between the floor and the ceiling is like eight or nine feet. There’s no way for you to connect to anything.

You have sheets, but they’re paper level, not strong enough. He was 200 pounds — it would never happen.

When you’re on suicide watch, they put you in this white smock, a straight jacket. They know a person cannot be injurious to themselves.

The clothing they give you is a jump-in uniform. Everything is a dark brown color.

Could he have done it from the bed? No sir. There’s a steel frame, but you can’t move it. There’s no light fixture. There’s no bars.

They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper.

Nothing hard or made of metal.

There’s up to 80 people there. They could put two in cell. It’s one or two, but I’ll never believe this guy had a cellmate. He was too blown up.

The damage that unit can do to someone.

It’s like you’re an animal and you’ve been brought into a kennel. A guy like Jeffrey, it’s like, “Holy sh-t.”

I told my parents not to come there. God wasn’t in the building.

I’ve had some heavy incidents in the building. What happened is permanent.

Some of the guards are on a major power trip. They know guys there are suffering. They know something the rest of the world hasn’t seen, that a place like this exists in this country, and they get off on it.

If the guards see that the guy is breaking, they’re going to help you break.

But it’s my firm belief that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide. It just didn’t happen.