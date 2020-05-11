Former John Kerry Official Arrested for Child Rape

The former special agent in charge of John Kerry’s protective detail was arrested in Virginia Tuesday on child rape charges.

John Scott Moretti, 58, was taken into custody after special victims detectives concluded an investigation into the sexual assault of a girl aged 10 at a home in the Manassas area between November 2011 and 2013, according to Prince William County police spokesperson Renee Carr.

The alleged victim knows Moretti and reported the rape to police in September 2019. Moretti is charged with indecent liberties and forcible sodomy, Carr told reporters.

Up until 2018, Moretti was the state department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary and Assistant Director for Training for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. He was hired in July 2015 and directed antiterrorism assistance training and delivery of security and law-enforcement personnel in partner nations, the state department website says.

Prior to that job, Moretti was the special agent in charge of Diplomatic Security’s Washington Field Office. From January 2013 to April 2015, he served as the special agent in charge of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s protective detail.