Former Israeli PM Named as Sex Offender in Jeffrey Epstein Court Filings Submitted by Dershowitz

Notorious deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein ordered his “sex slave” Virginia Roberts Giuffre to have sex with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, according to a bombshell sealed deposition that has just been made public.

Lawyers for Alan Dershowitz, who was a friend of Epstein as well as a member of his legal defense team, released the claim about the former Israeli PM in a Tuesday court filing.

In January Dershowitz revealed he has “secret” emails from Jeffrey Epstein that implicate VIPs, including household names, and will put “prominent people in handcuffs” when they are released.

“I can prove it, and I will prove it,” vowed Dershowitz in an interview in January with ‘Good Day New York.’

While it is believed the new court filing that mentions Ehud Barak may be part of a campaign to cast doubt on allegations made by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the plan hasn’t gone as planned, instead renewing media interest in the VIP suspects, including Prince Andrew, identified by the former Epstein “sex slave.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre (centre aged 17) claimed in a lawsuit dropped in 2015 that she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York (left) at the London home of Ghislaine Maxwell (right)

RT report: Dershowitz’s legal team obtained the sealed deposition from a 2016 defamation suit Giuffre filed against Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, his lawyer admitted in court on Tuesday.

The document names not only Barak, but also Victoria’s Secret CEO Les Wexner, along with several others she had already accused publicly.

Howard Cooper, a lawyer for the embattled Harvard professor, urged a judge to turn over even more sealed documents from the Maxwell suit, insisting they were relevant to Dershowitz’s own defamation case against Giuffre, who has long claimed she was forced to have sex with Dershowitz as well (a claim he fervently denies).

However, Giuffre’s lawyers argued against the move, concerned that her adversary’s legal team would take the information out of context and twist it for their purposes.

Lawyers for Maxwell actually agreed with Giuffre, reasoning there was little overlap between the two defamation cases (and presumably not wanting further details of Maxwell’s alleged crimes to emerge).

Lawyers for a mysterious “John Doe” also concurred, citing the need to protect the privacy of others whose names have not yet been made public.