Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid Replaces Matt Hancock As UK Health Secretary

Downing Street has announced that former Chancellor and Home Secretary Sajid Javid will replace a disgarced Matt Hancock as Health Secretary.

The announcement came less than two hours after Matt Hancock resigned following the emergence of video footage showing him canoodling with a senior aide in his ministerial office – in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Dominic Cummings, the ousted No 10 adviser, claims that the appointment of Javid is all down to the prime ministers wife Carrie.

The Mail Online reports: A statement from Downing Street on Saturday night said: ‘The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.’

Mr Javid resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020 and was replaced by the current incumbent, Rishi Sunak – who was previously Mr Javid’s deputy in the Treasury department.

Javid’s resignation came after Mr Johnson tried to sack his entire team in 2019, and amid rumours of a tumultuous relationship with Johnson’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who himself resigned in November last year.

But despite their stormy relationship, Mr Javid has returned to the Prime Minister’s cabinet after over a year in the cold as an emergency replacement for Mr Hancock, who resigned at around 6pm on Saturday night.

Mr Javid’s appointment was announced less than two hours later, at around 7.50 pm

The former Chancellor quit government in February 2020 during a Cabinet reshuffle, which is believed to have been largely orchestrated by Mr Cummings, who pushed for Javid’s entire team of advisers to be sacked.

Mr Javid, who also served as home secretary in then-Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, from April 2018 to July 2019, was odds-on to return to government after Cummings’ November departure.

Reacting to the new appointment, Cummings claimed it was all orchestrated by the Prime Minister’s new wife Carrie Johnson, who previously worked for Javid.

‘So Carrie appoints Saj!,’ Cummings tweeted. ‘NB If I hadn’t tricked PM into firing Saj, we’d have had a [Treasury] with useless [Secretary of State]/[Special Advisors], no furlough scheme, total chaos instead of JOINT 10/11 team which was a big success.