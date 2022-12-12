Former Football Player 25 Yr Old Jake Hescock Dies Following Cardiac Arrest While Jogging

Tributes have been pouring in for former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player and Massachusetts native Jake Hescock who died following a cardiac arrest last week, according to his family.

In a Facebook group dedicated to him, his cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk said that 25 year old Hescock collapsed while jogging in Boston last Tuesday.

His cousin wrote:”He was given CPR and has been on life support ever since. We were told last night that the damage to his brain from the lack of oxygen is severe” adding that a passerby had found him and provided CPR.”

On Sunday in another update his cousin confirmed that Hescock had died. She wrote “It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake passed on, may he Rest in Pease and forever shine his bright soul down upon us.”

God bless the Hescock Family. Very hard to understand this one. Rest in peace, Jake. https://t.co/chAGbTAMfr — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) December 12, 2022

On Friday, Jake’s mother, Carey Hescock, provided an update on his son.

“Jake currently remains in critical condition,” said Carey. “He remains on a ventilator that is currently breathing for him. He is on a machine that is taking the blood out of his body, oxygenating it and giving it back today. We are hoping for that to be able to be turned off today or tomorrow.”

“His heart function is having small improvements but continues to be much lower than it should be. Our main focus at the moment is at his neurological status. He is sedated, so they are keeping him asleep to allow his body to heel. When the sedation is off we are hoping to see improvements, so far they are minimal but encouraging,” she continued.

On Sunday, Jake’s cousin Lisa provided another update and announced that Jake had passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on, may he Rest in Peace and forever shine his bright soul down upon us, I’m sure Papa was there waiting for you with open arms….. forever you will be, Lil Jakers! Thank you everyone for your prayers during this difficult time,” she wrote.

UCF Football released a statement stating Jake will be missed by the Knight Nation.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jake Hescock. He was beloved by everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who knew Jake. He was taken too soon and will be greatly missed.”

Coach Gus Malzahn honored Hescock on Twitter, saying, “we’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family.”