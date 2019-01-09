Former Football Coach Due To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dies In Car Crash

A former youth football coach has died in a car crash on the day he was due to stand trial on sex abuse charges

Michael ‘Kit’ Carson was due to appear in court  in Peterborough on Monday over allegations he sexually abused eleven boys under the age of 16.

He was accused of 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity  between 1978 to 2009.

RT reports: He was arrested in 2017, but denied the allegations against him.

However, he died when his Mazda left the road and hit a tree in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, just 15 minutes before the trial was due to begin in court at 10:00 GMT.

His wife, Pauline Carson, formally identified his body, and the court was informed of his death on Tuesday. The judge then declared that the case be closed.

The crash took place at Bottisham, near Cambridge, about 40 miles from the court building, the Guardian reported.

Police are considering the possibility that Carson was so far from court as he was confused over the start date of his trial, the newspaper added.

Carson had worked as a coach at English clubs Norwich, Peterborough and Cambridge. He was accused of abusing 11 boys in total.

