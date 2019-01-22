Illuminati, Satanism & Pedophile Rings Exposed By Former FBI Chief

Before his death in 2011, former FBI chief and whistle blower Ted Gunderson exposed satanism in the CIA, the illuminati and pedophile rings and more.

There are many who believe he was killed by the elite to shut him up.

After retiring from the FBI, Gunderson gave presentations across the country alerting the public to the reality of false flag terrorism, satanic ritual abuse, MK mind control and chemtrails…

Gunderson is best known not for only for exposing these evils and educating the public, but for risking his life to personally help and protect many victims.

According to Activist Post: Gunderson worked tirelessly to expose the sexual and satanic ritual abuse of children by the global elite.He was instrumental in exposing the Franklin Cover-Up, involving government drug smuggling, money laundering, child kidnapping and recruiting boys from orphanages in the Midwest for sex with U.S. Congressmen.

Gunderson also gave speeches exposing the CIA and international child trafficking.

He asked his seminar audience members to copy his research and distribute it to as many people as possible. Education was Gunderson’s plan for defeating global fascist tyranny.