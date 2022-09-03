Former FBI Agent Andrew McCabe Says Biden’s Speech Didn’t Go Far Enough

Joe Biden’s divisive Independence Hall speech on Thursday didn’t go far enough according to Andrew McCabe, the former acting FBI director who played a key role in numerous anti-Trump plots
After the President called MAGA Republicans “extremists” who were a threat to U.S. “democracy” McCabe said that Biden needed to list the direct action he intends to take against Trump supporters.
Info Wars reports: McCabe enjoyed the speech, but he still wants to know which specific actions that will be taken against “insurrectionist” Trump supporters.
“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution, they do not believe in the rule of law … They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence,” Biden said while flanked by two U.S. Marines.
“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” he continued.
This was not enough for Andrew McCabe, who told a CNN panel that Biden needs to list direct action he will be taken against Trump supporters.
He first claimed that Trump supporters have repeatedly threatened violence against school board members and FBI agents before urging Biden to list specific actions his regime will be taking to target 75 million Americans. “People would like to have seen a bit more references to accountability. There really wasn’t much talk about what we’re doing about those insurrectionists,” McCabe said.
