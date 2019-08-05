Former Employee Says Google Plan To Meddle In 2020 Elections To Derail Trump

A former Google engineer has claimed that the tech giant will try to influence the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election to make sure Donald Trump does not win.

Speaking on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Kevin Cernekee said:

“They really want Trump to lose in 2020. That’s their agenda. They have very biased people running every level of the company.”

RT reports: Trump’s win back in 2016 made the corporate executives to throw a tantrum and vow to derail his potential re-election.

“When President Trump won in 2016, Google executives went on stage right away and cried – literal tears streaming down their faces. They vowed that it would never happen again and they want to use all the power and resources they have to control the flow of information to the public and make sure that Trump loses in 2020,” Cernekee told morning news show ‘Fox & Friends’ Monday.

The meddling will rely upon “a huge amount of information on every voter in the US” the company has stashed, the engineer claimed. The data allows Google to “build psychological profiles” of voters to target their weak points in a bid to sway their opinion before the elections.

While Google said it sacked Cernekee back in 2018 over misuse of the company’s equipment and tech, the former employee maintains he was actually targeted over his openly conservative views. The liberal “groupthink” is very strong within the tech giant and even the slightest hint of a conservative viewpoint can make an employee a target of harassment and termination, the engineer claimed.

“They are very biased. There is bias at every level of the organization. And if you disagree with them even one iota, they will come after you, they’ll target you, they’ll make you an example.“

At the same time, there are many individuals within the company who are ready to spill the beans on its allegedly discriminative internal policies, Cernekee said, urging the federal authorities and the president to look into this matter.

“I think President Trump needs to know that there are a lot of potential whistleblowers in these companies,” he said. “And they will speak up if they know he has their back.”

Google has repeatedly faced accusations of having a strong liberal and anti-Trump bias, despite the company’s efforts to paint itself as a politically impartial body. Most recent accusations against the tech giant came last month, when senior software engineer Greg Coppola accused the company of bias and “merge with the Democratic party.”

Google’s search algorithms are very far from being neutral and designed to promote news outlets that focus on Trump-bashing, Coppola alleged, though he did not offer solid proof for his claims apart from his long-term coding experience. He was placed on “administrative leave” within hours after blowing the whistle.