Former DNI Says Biden & Obama Knew About Clinton’s Campaign Plot To Hack Trump Servers

Former National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Special Counsel John Durham that there was enough evidence to support the indictments of “multiple people” in his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

Ratcliffe said Joe Biden and Barack Obama both knew that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was trying to hack into Trump’s servers to try and find links to the Kremlin, as John Brennan had had briefed them about Clintons plan to vilify Trump wiith a scandal.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Even Democrats are now calling for Mrs Clinton to be investigated for her role in Russiagate.

The Mail Online reports: Ratcliffe said former CIA Director John Brennan told Obama and the then-president and Vice President Biden in 2016 about allegations Clinton was trying to fabricate Trump’s links to Russia to distract from the scandal over her deleted emails.

The former DNI also told Fox News Digital on Monday there is ‘enough evidence’ to indict ‘multiple people’ in Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation into ex-President Doanld Trump.

It follows Durham’s bombshell claims in legal filings over the weekend that Clinton’s campaign paid a firm to target servers in Trump Tower to create a fake scandal while he was still in office.

Clinton allegedly approved in the 2016 election ‘a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server,’ according to a CIA Counterintelligence Operational Lead (CIOL) first revealed when a heavily-redacted version became declassified in October 2020.

The September 2016 memo was forwarded from the CIA to the FBI to the attention of then-FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok – the ‘FBI lover’ who had a relationship with Lisa Page.

Trump sent a short statement Monday morning with feelings of vindication after Durham’s filing revealed Clinton’s plot to link him to Russia.

‘I was proven right about the spying, and I will be proven right about 2020!’ he wrote, insisting his claims of fraud and meddling in the 2020 presidential election will also be confirmed.

‘What did John Brennan tell President Obama in the Oval Office in 2016?’ Fox News’ Bill Hemmer asked Ratcliffe during an interview Monday.

‘Well, I can talk about this because this part has been declassified,’ he prefaced. ‘He briefed President Obama and Vice President Biden and other members of the national security team about this specific intelligence that John Durham now has about a Hillary Clinton plan to falsely accuse and vilify Donald Trump with a scandal, and the discussion around that and whether or not it was good intelligence.’

‘And so everything that happened after that is one of the reasons that John Durham is investigating,’ Ratcliffe added.

‘Those are the issues that John Durham is looking at and I think there will be many more,’ he said. ‘I would expect there to be quite a few more indictments because of that. There wasn’t a proper predicate to begin that investigation and John Durham has said that publicly already.’

DailyMail.com reached out to an Obama spokesperson regarding the alleged briefing but did not get a response.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the Ratcliffe claims during Monday’s briefing and referred reporters to the Justice Department for all questions related to the Durham report.

Brennan was questioned by Special Counsel John Durham’s team for eight hours in August 2020 as part of the ongoing investigation, specifically focusing on whether the former CIA director pushed for a more blunt assessment of Russia’s motivations

Ratcliffe told Durham, sources told Fox News, that the indictments could be connected to Clinton’s lawyers hacking Trump’s servers to try and fabricate ties to his campaign and the Kremlin in order to distract from her own email scandal.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox that Ratcliffe has privately raised concerns regarding the CIOL directing its memo specifically to Comey and Strzok.

Ratcliffe met with Durham more than once and shared his assessment that multiple people can be charged with a crime in the events that ultimately led to Trump’s first impeachment, in which he was acquitted by the Senate.

Before becoming Trump’s director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas and after that was a congressman for Texas’ 4th congressional district.

A growing chorus of Democrats believe Clinton should be questioned by Durham for her alleged role in the Russian secret server scandal in a poll conducted before the bombshell revelations that her team spied on Trump’s campaign.