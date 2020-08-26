Former DNC Head Donna Brazile Has Meltdown On Fox News ‘You Cannot Erase My History’

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile had a melt down on Fox News accusing a fellow commentator of ignoring racism.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade cut away from Donna Brazile, who is also a network contributor, after she derailed a segment with conservative commentator Tammy Bruce, demanding that she “recognize my existence.”

RT reports: Discussing Monday night’s Republican National Convention on Tuesday morning’s Fox & Friends, Brazile accused the GOP of “speaking to the choir” with their unabashedly pro-Trump lineup of speakers. Conservative contributor Tammy Bruce shot back, accusing the Democrats of being out of touch with ordinary Americans, and slamming the left for not speaking out strongly enough against the Black Lives Matter riots ripping through US cities.

Brazile saw red, and immediately accused Bruce of “ignoring” racism in the US. “It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence!” she shouted.

“No-one is saying that,” Bruce tried to interject, but Brazile continued. “You need to listen as well as talk,” she declared. “You ignore the pains of people that are hurting… You do not recognize my existence!”

“You’re the shameful one Tammy, because I will not allow you to erase my existence.”

Brazile and Bruce bickered and sniped for more than a minute, as host Brian Kilmeade attempted to restore some sort of order. “I’m not too sure anyone benefited from that,” Kilmeade remarked as he cut away from the debate.

Brazile’s meltdown was mocked online. The former DNC chief “went careening off the cliff of sanity and fell into a sea of crazy” pundit Wayne Dupree jibed. Even some of Brazile’s fans were disappointed to see her pull “the race card with hyper speed.”

I just gotta say @HeyTammyBruce is a saint for not walking off during Donna Brazile’s tantrum on Fox today. 😇 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 25, 2020

.@donnabrazile is getting her butt handed to her, so she decides to inject race and emotions. This doesn't belong on television @foxandfriends — Nick Fad🇺🇸 (@NicAtNigh) August 25, 2020

I haven't watched #FoxandFriends for months, I turn it on today and Donna Brazile was lecturing Tammy Bruce about 400 years of slavery.



Fox is a dumpster fire. — Val (@Valnofux) August 25, 2020

Fox’s decision to hire Brazile as a contributor last year angered plenty of conservatives, including President Donald Trump. Before she was taken on board by Fox, Brazile was ousted from CNN in 2016, after leaked emails revealed that she slipped debate questions to Hillary Clinton’s aides ahead of Clinton’s debate showdown with then-candidate Trump.