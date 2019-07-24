Former Disney Star, Who Was Molested as Child, Says She Is ‘Pansexual’

Former Disney child star Bella Thorne came out as “pansexual” in a TV interview on Monday, revealing that she doesn’t base her love life on gender, sexual identity or sexuality.

The 21-year-old actress, who previously considered herself to be bisexual, explained the approach to her dating life as “you like what you like.”

“I’m actually pansexual and I didn’t know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is,” Thorne revealed on “Good Morning America” while promoting her new book “Life of a Wannabe Mogul.”

The former child star also discussed in a recent interview that she was molested from age 6 to 14 while working for Disney.

In the interview, the starlet, who played CeCe Jones in Shake It Up, was asked by an audience member about the transition between being tightly controlled by Disney and to where she can now freely express herself.

Thorne stated:

“The transition, it’s definitely tough. But it is what it is. It’s like anything in my life. If you read the book you’ll be like, ‘Haha transitioning from Disney to this was f****** easy.’ I don’t know. Getting molested for f****** from when your six to your fourteen seems like way harder circumstances. You’re being physically abused all the time. Seems like a much more difficult situation than f****** having paparazzi following you since you were twelve. Um, I don’t know. I was still being molested when paparazzi were still f****** following me. So it’s pretty hard in my mind to think of these big flashlight photographs, and everyone thinking they know me and talking about me, but having no idea the type of mistreatment that I was still dealing with at that time. That everyone around me saw and did nothing. So, I don’t know you tell me what’s so hard. ‘Cause that to me, way harder than any of this other shit I deal with on a daily basis.”

Not only did Bella Throne claim she was being sexually abused at a very young age while working for Disney. But she also claims in her statement that people knew what was going on and did nothing to stop the abuse.

Thorne would also discuss her time at Disney in an interview with BuzzFeed News.