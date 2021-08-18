Former Democratic Party Chair Pleads Guilty to Child Rape – Media Blackout

A former Democfratic Party Chair has pleaded guilty to raping an underage child in 2019, according to local reports.

Former North Carolina Democratic Party county chairman, Daniel Ray Green, was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to having sexual relations with a 14-year-old in 2019.

Green had previously chaired the Catawba County Democratic Party, as well as serving as a judge in the Catawba County Superior Court.

Theblaze.com reports: He was arrested in 2019 after police were called to a hotel where a 14-year-old claimed that Green had given him alcohol, showed him pornography, and then committed an act of sexual assault on the boy.

The boy said he got away from Green when he pretended to go out to get ice from the hotel’s ice machine.

The Asheville Police Department said that the victim had known Green before the incident.

In addition to being the head of the Catawba County Democratic Party, Green was actively involved in his community. He was the president of the Western Piedmont Symphony and was named “Citizen Lawyer of 2018” by the North Carolina Bar.

“The outcome of this case demonstrates that Judge Daniel Ray Green was not protected by his privilege,” said District Attorney Todd Williams.

“He is being held accountable for his acts thanks foremost to the courage of the survivor in disclosing these traumatic crimes,” added Williams. “I wish the young survivor peace and healing. Further, I commend the survivor’s family for supporting him throughout the prosecution and applaud APD’s coordinated and effective investigatory work in tandem with partners at the Mountain Child Advocacy Center, which was indispensable.”

Green was also permanently disbarred from practicing law, must register as a sex offender for 30 years, and pay restitution of $3,715 for the boy’s medical bills.