Former Democrat Backs Trump: POTUS Made Me Feel More Welcome Than Pelosi Ever Did

Former Democrat Congressman Rep. Jeff Van Drew has slammed the Democratic party, saying President Trump made him feel more welcome than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ever did.

Speaking on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday, Rep. Drew admitted that Democrats had become too “radical” in recent years.

President Trump, however, had been more than willing to accommodate the Rep. Drew’s traditional values and welcomed him with open arms into the Republican Party.

“I speak to you as a member of the Republican Party,” Van Drew began.

“But it always wasn’t that way. How I became a Republican says a lot about today’s Democratic Party.”

“I’m from South Jersey, where we work hard, look after our neighbors and care about our communities,” he said.

“Years ago, I was a local dentist and was asked by the Democrats to run for a town council seat.“

“I had my doubts and I explained to them my views were middle-of-the-road to conservative,” the congressman continued.

“But the local leaders said the Democratic Party was a big tent and that they accepted people like me.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew: "There are a lot of Democrats who support our President and are disgusted for what their old party, what my old party, has become." #RNC2020 https://t.co/5zxXNI8eVe pic.twitter.com/sR5U4j4rEp — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2020

Westernjournal.com reports: As Van Drew was elected to higher and higher office, however, eventually ending up in Washington D.C., he described noticing that “things were changing” within the party.

“The Democratic Party had become less accepting of American tradition, less believing in American exceptionalism, less supportive of traditional faith and family,” Van Drew said. “This was not the party that I knew.”

“The party had moved from liberal to radical,” the congressman added, describing the early days of his House tenure, which coincided with those of then-newly elected New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her far-left “squad.”

“This new Democratic Party wasn’t just for higher taxes. Now, they were for open borders, against our police and against our God-given rights,” he said.

Rumors swirled throughout House Democratic impeachment proceedings last December that Van Drew was considering a departure from the party.

The congressman was one of just two Democrats to vote against the failed proceedings, which proved deeply divisive not only on the Hill but in the national polls as well.

It was not until after votes were cast and Van Drew had met with Trump in the Oval Office, however, that he officially switched parties.

“[Trump] made me feel more comfortable and welcome in the Oval Office than [Democratic Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi ever made me feel in her caucus,” Van Drew said.