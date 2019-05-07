Former Clinton and Obama Adviser Found Dead by ‘Suicide’ in March

An economist with close ties to the Clintons and Barack Obama committed suicide in March, according to reports.

Professor Alan Krueger, a family man known for his smile, was found dead in his home, according to Princeton Police.

According to a statement released by his employer Princeton University, the professor took his own life.

Krueger served as a senior adviser to Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. In June his long awaited book Rockonomics is set to be released.

The 58-year-old committed suicide, his family said in a separate statement released by the school Monday, New York Post reports.

“It is with tremendous sadness we share that Professor Alan B. Krueger, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and Princeton professor of economics took his own life over the weekend,” the statement said. “The family requests the time and space to grieve and remember him.”

Krueger served as a Labor Department economist under Clinton, then as a top Treasury official for Obama. From 2011 to 2013, he was chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

However, some people are speculating that the Clinton associate’s death is “suspicious.”