Former Clinton Aide’s Election Message To Trump: You’re F**ked

Former Hillary Clinton aide, Philippe Reines, took to Twitter on Monday to tell President Trump: “You’re f**ked.”

“It’s not you vs Obama. It’s not you vs Hillary. It’s you and your accidental two years vs America’s first 240 years. It’s the first time since Nov 8 2016 the entire nation will render judgement on you. You’re f***ed,” Reines tweeted.

.@realDonaldTrump It’s not you vs Obama.

Saraacarter.com reports: Reines’ tweeted this on the same day as his podcast interview with National Review’s Jamie Weinstein, in which the former Clinton Aide said he believes Trump will win reelection in 2020 “for a lot of reasons. Also because moments in history like this tend to not get resolved.” Reines also called Trump a “freak of nature” and “bulldozer.”

“The only two presidents in the last 85 years that have been denied a second term: Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush. And both because they had, as a sign of trouble, they had serious primary challengers,” said Reines.

Nate Silver, statistician and founder of FiveThirtyEight.com believes it is likely that Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, while Republicans will most likely maintain control of the Senate.

Our final forecasts are up (!). Nothing really changed. The Deluxe version of our House model gives Democrats a 6 in 7 chance of winning the House and the GOP a 1 in 7 chance. Median outcome = D+36 seats. The 80 percentile range runs from D+20 to D+54. https://t.co/auwMtDPO6C pic.twitter.com/MB04CZZCmv — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2018