Former CIA Official: Comey and Brennan ‘Should Get the Death Penalty’

A former CIA official said that John Brennan and James Comey should face the death penalty for their roles in the Russia investigation hoax.

According to former intelligence official Bryan Dean Write, the FBI’s handwritten notes released last week prove that there was a plot by top Obama loyalists to frame former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“We have these unelected bureaucrats who had decided they’re going to take out a member of the Trump administration,” Wright told Fox News.

“We have this very clear case of James Comey and a whole bunch of other folks on the senior level of the FBI trying to get people fired,” he continued.

“Not because the facts warranted it or the law called for it, but because of their own personal, partisan agendas.”

Washington Examiner reports: As part of a review of the Russia investigation, U.S. Attorney John Durham has been scrutinizing any possible undue influence Brennan may have had during 2017’s intelligence community assessment of Russian interference. Durham is reportedly reviewing Brennan’s handling of a secret source said to be close to the Kremlin and whether he used an unverified dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, a former spy for Britain.

“If they can prove that case and prosecute people like the James Comeys, and I think a guy like John Brennan, what I hope will happen is they will try to find whatever the most extreme form of punishment is that they can throw at these guys,” Wright said.

“I’d love to see the death penalty,” he continued. “And boy, oh boy, I tell you, if I could flip the switch myself, I’d do it. These men are traitors.”