Former CIA Director John Brennan Says He’s ‘Embarrassed To Be A White Male’

Former CIA director, turned MSNBC contributor, John Brennan has claimed that he’s “increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days”.

Critics have agreed that they’re embarrassed he’s a white male too!

Brennan was responding to an MSNBC discussion on Monday about Republican claims regarding the January 6 Capitol riot, when he said: “I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days, in light of what I see of my other white males saying“.

John Brennan should be ashamed to be John Brennan https://t.co/tdmO6CWiYQ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 1, 2021

RT reports: The comment triggered a delighted laugh by host Nicole Wallace, who set Brennan up by opining that Republicans don’t care about the lives of police officers.

“It just shows that with very few exceptions – like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger – there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty and integrity,” Brennan said. “And so they’ll continue to gaslight the country the way that Donald Trump did.”

Making matters worse, Brennan added, “The fact that this has such security and safety implications for the American public and for the members of Congress… it is just a disgusting display of craven politics that really should have no place in the United States in 2021.”

Brennan’s comments about honesty, gaslighting and craven politics might ring ironic, in light of his documented history of lying to Congress. He lied to a House committee about the Steele dossier and its use in the Russiagate conspiracy against former president Trump. And he lied about the CIA’s spying on Senate Intelligence Committee members.

This would’ve been a completely incomprehensible statement from the same person like five years ago. https://t.co/7dtwME42qP — Murtaza M. Hussain (@MazMHussain) March 1, 2021

But it was Brennan’s racial self-hatred that provided comic relief on social media on Monday. “I’m ashamed he is a white male, too,” many commenters said on Twitter.