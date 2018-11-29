Former CIA Chief Brennan: Trump Could Be Removed By Force

Former CIA chief John Brennan has warned President Trump that his days at the White House are numbered, hinting that POTUS will soon be removed by force.

Brennan lashed out at the President on Tuesday after Trump defended himself against Mueller’s unconstitutional witch hunt.

Trump attacked Mueller’s gang of angry Democrats, questioning why the DNC server has never been forensically inspected.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department!” Trump said as part of a tweet storm.

Brennan said Mueller’s name will be revered in history while Trump’s name will be scorned.

Was the former CIA Chief foreshadowing when he compared Trump’s behavior to authoritarian leaders abroad before they were “deposed”?

“Deposed” as in removed from office suddenly and forcefully, not “deposed” as in questioned under oath.

BRENNAN: Your feelings of inferiority, insecurity, vulnerability, and culpability are loud & clear. You remind me of how many corrupt authoritarian leaders abroad behaved before they were deposed. Bob Mueller’s name will be revered in the annals of U.S. history; your name will be scorned.

John Brennan frequently lashes out at President Trump from Twitter.

In a bold move, President Trump pulled Brennan’s security clearance in August.

The president turned up the volume on Wednesday and tweeted a warning to the Deep State.

President Trump retweeted an image of top Obama administration officials behind bars–including Rosenstein and Mueller! (Too bad Brennan is missing)