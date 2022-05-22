Former Campaign Manager Admits Hillary Clinton Was Behind Trump-Russia Lie

The Russia-Trump collusion narrative of 2016 and beyond was a dirty trick, and now we know it came from the top candidate herself… Hillary Rodham Clinton

Her former campaign manager Robby Mook has testified that Clinton agreed to give Trump-Russia material to reporter.

Mook admitted in federal court on Friday that Clinton had personally approved her campaign’s plans in 2016 to share information with the press about an alleged link between Donald Trump and a top Russian bank, despite the fact that her campaign was not certain about the truth of the allegations.

Questions about the possible connection were widely dismissed four months ago.

People are now warning that Robby needs to watch his back.

The Gateway Pundit reports: After years of claiming that Russia was working with candidate and President Trump to steal the election from Hillary Clinton (a totally insane proposition), Hillary’s Campaign Manager on Friday said that Hillary approved pushing lies regarding the Russia collusion sham story.

Over the weekend people started sharing their concerns for Robby Mook throwing Hillary under the bus.