Former Black Panther Discovers She’s A Descendant Of White Puritan Mayflower Settlers

Angela Davis a former member of the Black Panthers was shocked to find out that she had ancestors who came to America on the Mayflower.

Davis is notorious for working with the Communist Party USA and the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and 70s. Her involvement in the armed takeover of a California courtroom resulted in four deaths and her placement on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

The 79 year old was the latest guest to appear on the PBS show where celebrities and public figures learn about their ancestry and was horrified to discover that both sides of her family were white, and that her mom’s ancestors were slave owners.

The stunning revelations have sparked calls for the famously woke Marxist University of California professor to pay reparations, having previously called on whites to pony-up in the past.

Davis, a figure in the Critical Race Theory movement, found out on a recent episode of PBS's show Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. that she is descended from a European settler who came to the New World on the Mayflower.

“No, I can’t believe this,” Davis said, shocked by the revelation. “My ancestors did not come here on the Mayflower.” She added, “That’s a little bit too much to deal with right now,” when she found out that she was descended from William Brewster, one of the 101 people who came to the colonies on the Mayflower in 1620.

“Would you ever in your wildest dreams think that you may have been descended from the people who laid the foundation of this country?” Gates asked Davis, to which she responded “Never, never, never, never, never.”

Gates also revealed that Davis is a descendant of Stephen Darden, a drummer in the 4th Virginia Regiment in the 1770’s during the Revolutionary War. Darden reportedly moved to Georgia and became a slave owner.

Davis explained her thoughts and how she felt in light of the news, remarking, “I always imagined my ancestors as the people who were enslaved. My mind and my heart are swirling with all of these contradictory emotions.”