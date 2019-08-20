Former Australian Prime Minister’s Daughter Linked To Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew

The daughter of a former Australian leftist Prime Minister has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after video footage showed a woman resembling her, right down to the beauty spot on her left cheek, leaving the convicted pedophile’s New York mansion.

A woman resembling Katherine Keating, daughter of Prime Minister Paul Keating, waved goodbye to Prince Andrew in the video, published this weekend, which shows the Duke of York peering out of the Epstein’s nine-storey home, dubbed the “House of Horrors” by his victims, just after the convicted child sex offender was filmed leaving on December 6, 2010.

At the time, Epstein had recently been released from prison after serving only 13 months as part of a 2008 plea bargain. The 66-year-old was arrested again in July this year on sex trafficking charges but was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 20 in an apparent suicide.

There is no proof that Ms Keating, a progressive politician and activist, was aware of or involved in Mr Epstein’s criminal activities. However many people in her home country are now demanding that she co-operate with investigators and share any potentially incriminating evidence she may have about Epstein’s high-profile friends and associates.

News.com.au reports: Ms Keating was an advisor in Bob Carr’s NSW Labor government and ran an international consulting business before moving to New York with her sister Alexandra in 2010.

She is currently the chief sustainability and strategy officer at management firm Maverick, whose client roster includes Paul McCartney, U2, Madonna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj.

She previously worked at youth media and broadcasting company Vice, as a host and producer for the Viceland TV channel and as publisher of its philanthropic and advocacy arm Vice Impact.

“I’m extremely political and it bothers me enormously to see political figures in the 21st century rolling back the clock on so many of these big issues that you think we’re well beyond,” Ms Keating told The Australian in a 2017 interview about her activism.

Ms Keating also hosted a YouTube interview series for The Huffington Post called One On One, which in 2014 featured Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend who is alleged to have helped procure underage “sex slaves”.

In the accompanying article written by Ms Keating for The Huffington Post website, she describes Ms Maxwell as a “passionate deep-sea diver” who “devotes considerable energy to raising awareness and focusing attention on the issues surrounding oceans”.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is a British philanthropist and the founder of the TerraMar Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global community that will advocate for the world’s oceans and high seas,” Ms Keating wrote.

“Ghislaine believes there is no better or more important place for these issues to come to a head than the United Nations, but what has been lacking is a big movement from the global community.”

Ms Keating did not respond to multiple requests for comment