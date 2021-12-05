Forget The Nuremberg Code, EU Chief Says It’s Time To Consider Mandatory Jabs

The president of the EU commission Ursula Von Der Leyen told the press on Wednesday that mandatory vaccination must be considered to tackle the spread of the “highly contagious” omicron variant.

The EU chief who is a former medical doctor, said mandatory jabs must be considered as a policy to counter the worryingly low take-up across the bloc while urging the 27 member states to step up their vaccination campaigns.

Her comments appear to suggest that he is in favour of scrapping the long-standing Nuremburg Code and forcing people to get vaccinated against covid.

As podcaster Dr. Jordan Peterson sarcastically pointed out:

“Hey, it’s just the Nuremberg code. Only what we learned from the Nazi atrocities, not least those that were medical”

The Post Millenniall reports: In Austria, people over 12 who are not vaccinated are currently almost completely locked down, only allowed outside for absolutely essential tasks like food or medical appointments.

In an interview she gave to the BBC, the EU chief said that it was “understandable and appropriate” to consider vaccine mandates, especially due to the new Omicron variant of COVID 19, which has been now detected in 12 different member nations of the EU.

“How we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union? This needs discussion. This needs a common approach, but it is a discussion that I think has to be led,” commented Van Der Leyen to the BBC.

The WHO, however, has strongly encouraged countries not to enact travel bans because of Omicron, and further iterated that early data points to the fact that most Omicron cases are not severe. Most of the world’s governments are not paying attention to the WHO’s guidelines on this occasion, however.

The Nuremberg Code was enacted in 1947, immediately after the Second World War to prevent many of the egregious human rights abuses enacted by the Nazis and the Imperial Japanese during the war.

Especially were at issue the performance of medical procedures on subjects without their consent. These procedures, often performed under the command of people such as Dr. Josef Mengele or Hideki Tojo, often were akin to the worst kinds of torture. Since then, full and proactive ongoing consent has been required.

