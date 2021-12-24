Footballers Concerned Over Possible Link To Players Heart Problems & Covid Jab

Premier Leaque footballer are concerned that the recent on-field heart problems are a possible consequence of taking the covid jab according to reports.

There have been a large number of high-profile incidents involving players collapsing with heart problems on the field recently.

The Daily Mail reports: The worrying spate of heart-related episodes in football has raised concerns over links with Covid and the vaccination programme to prevent it.

As reported by the New York Times, recent incidents have ‘fueled suspicion’ of the vaccine among some players that there is a connection.

Medical staff at certain clubs are said to believe the suspicion has been ‘encouraged’ by a handful of retired players, including Matth Le Tisser and Trevor Sinclair, who have questioned whether issues have been a possible consequence of taking the vaccination.

Speaking to GB News, as per the Express, Southampton legend Le Tissier called for an investigation on whether the vaccine has contributed to the rising number of footballers suffering from heart problems.

He said: ‘It’s been very concerning to me that in all that time I never once saw any footballer leave the pitch because of heart issues.

‘Now I’m sorry but if anybody can look at what is happening now in the world of sport and say it’s normal for all of these people to be having heart issues in football matches, cricket matches, basketball matches, any sport you wish.

‘The amount of people that are suffering is going through the roof. And I would call for an investigation because it might not be to do with the vaccine.’

Former West Ham and England player Sinclair meanwhile tweeted last month: ‘Everyone I speak to about these heart problems suffered by footballers (which worryingly seem to be happening more regularly) are they linked to covid vaccines or not??’

Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta though, as per Reuters, said that their now former player Eriksen had not yet taken the Covid vaccine before his collapse for Denmark against Finland at the Euros.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that 84 per cent of players are ‘on the vaccination journey’ – meaning they have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

77 per cent of Premier League players have received two doses of Covid vaccines and are classed as fully vaccinated.

That figure indicates that 16 per cent of stars – around 100 players – are still yet to receive their first dosage.

In total, 92 per cent of players and staff have received one, two or three doses, yet these figures pale in comparison to those shared by top leagues across Europe. Germany’s Bundesliga have revealed that 94 per cent of players and staff are vaccinated, while Italy’s Serie A’s vaccination rate is 98 per cent.

There have been a number of other worrying incidents across Europe involving players this season.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof wore a heart monitor for two days after he went off against Norwich clutching his chest.

There were similar incidents this month involving Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and Martin Terrier of Rennes, while Partizan Belgrade player Ricardo Gomes collapsed in training.

In November, Wigan manager Leam Richardson had to give CPR to striker Charlie Wyke after he went into cardiac arrest in training and just days later Sheffield United’s John Fleck was carried off in a game at Reading.

Adama Traore of Sheriff Tiraspol was at the centre of another scare during a Champions League tie against Real Madrid and Emil Palsson technically died for four minutes during a Norwegian Second Division game between Sogndal and Stjordals-Blink amid scenes reminiscent of Eriksen’s collapse.

There have also been Premier League games which have been briefly stopped due to heart issues for fans in the grandstands.

A Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR in their clash with Chelsea, while doctors also helped save the life of a Newcastle fan who collapsed in their match against Tottenham.