Football Referee Charged With Sexual Offences Involving 300 Boys In Norway

A pedophile football referee has been charged with 300 counts of molesting teenage boys, including one count of rape, in Norway’s biggest sexual abuse case.

The 26 year old began targeting teenage boys aged from 13 to 16 from 2011, posing in online chat forums as a teenage girl

He convinced the boys to perform sex acts in exchange for the promise of erotic photos. He then recorded the material and threatened to publish it online if the victims refused to send more, according to the 81-page indictment.

The Mail Online reports: ‘The case is a serious one, and it is the biggest case of sexual abuse in Norway to date,’ state prosecutor Guro Hansson Bull said in a statement.

According to the prosecutor’s office, about 300 boys aged 13 to 16 were targeted since 2011, in Norway and other Nordic countries.

One of the charges facing him is rape, according to reports.

The man ‘admits the facts,’ his lawyer Gunhild Laerum told broadcaster NRK, but has yet to respond to each individual charge.

The trial will be held in 2019.