Food Writer Who Celebrated the Deaths of ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ Dies Suddenly

Fully vaccinated food writer Julie Powell, who used her popular Twitter account to celebrate the deaths of “anti-vaxxers” and those who do not wear masks, was found dead last week at the age of 49.
Powell died suddenly of cardiac arrest October 26 at her home in upstate New York, according to the New York Times. Her death was confirmed by Judy Clain, Powell’s email and editor in chief of Little, Brown.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams and Meryl Streep as Child.
Latest Videos
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
However, considering the nature of her cardiac-related sudden death, it is Powell’s rabid pro-vaccine posts on Twitter that are coming back to haunt her.
Responding to a tweet in October last year that claimed “Covid never kills the right people”, Powell wrote:
“I would argue that COVID does kill some of the right people. The anti-vaxxers/maskers are dying in legions.”
Life comes at you fast.
Powell’s final tweet, published the day before her death, has also baffled doctors.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- CNN Host: Paul Pelosi Can’t Be Gay Because Nancy is ‘Sexy Personified’ - November 4, 2022
- Elon Musk Says Blacklisted Twitter Users Won’t Be Back Until Weeks After Election - November 4, 2022
- Food Writer Who Celebrated the Deaths of ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ Dies Suddenly - November 4, 2022