Food Writer Who Celebrated the Deaths of ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ Dies Suddenly

Fully vaccinated food writer Julie Powell, who used her popular Twitter account to celebrate the deaths of “anti-vaxxers” and those who do not wear masks, was found dead last week at the age of 49.

Powell died suddenly of cardiac arrest October 26 at her home in upstate New York, according to the New York Times. Her death was confirmed by Judy Clain, Powell’s email and editor in chief of Little, Brown.

Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams and Meryl Streep as Child.

However, considering the nature of her cardiac-related sudden death, it is Powell’s rabid pro-vaccine posts on Twitter that are coming back to haunt her.

Responding to a tweet in October last year that claimed “Covid never kills the right people”, Powell wrote:

“I would argue that COVID does kill some of the right people. The anti-vaxxers/maskers are dying in legions.”

But yes. It’s a real shame about Kavanaugh. — Julie Powell (@licjulie) October 1, 2021

Powell’s final tweet, published the day before her death, has also baffled doctors.