Food Shortages May Cause 20 Million African Migrants To Enter Europe Italy’s Salvini Warns

If the war in Ukraine doesn’t end soon, chronic food shortages will cause an immigration crisis that will result in 20 million African migrants trying to enter Europe, according to Italian politician Matteo Salvini.
The League party leader warned that “significant hunger is expected on the African continent, which will be a humanitarian, then a social, and finally an Italian problem” if Ukrainian grain supplies continues to be impacted.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He added : “Without peace there will be famine in the autumn and 20 million Africans will be ready to go”.
Latest Videos
Lindsey Graham Caught on Tape Saying Joe Biden Is ‘Best President’
Trudeau’s Canada Will Pay Poor People To Be Euthanized
Video Footage Shows Demon at Pro-Abortion Protest
Ghislaine Elite Pedophiles | Ghislaine Maxwell Vows to ‘Name & Shame’ Elite Pedophiles
Queen Elizabeth Is ‘Direct Descendant Of Prophet Muhammad’ - Study
President Biden: ‘Trump Supporters Are Domestic Terrorists’
Democrats Forcing Schools To Put ‘Menstrual Products’ in Boys’ Bathrooms
Woke Far Left Propaganda | Midwives Taught How To Deliver Babies Through ‘Male Genitalia’
Anti-Trump NBC Anchor BUSTED in Pedophile Sting
Summit News reports: Salvini predicts that a new migrant crisis will unfold if a ceasefire and subsequent peace isn’t achieved by the end of this month, noting that this was “essential for Ukraine, Russia and Italy as well.”
Italy’s former Minister of the Interior is urgently asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who recently returned from a meeting with Joe Biden, to push the issue of a ceasefire.
Salvini said that European countries pouring weapons into the region was making peace an increasingly distant possibility.
“If 80 billion euros are spent on weapons in Europe, it will be difficult to achieve peace, the more weapons there are, the more distant peace will get,” he warned.
“There are those in Europe who are in favor of war, but Italy, France and Germany must act for peace,” he added, speaking out against Italy sending a third arms shipment to Ukraine.
Ukraine was the world’s 6th largest exporter of wheat before the war began.