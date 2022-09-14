Food Banks Shutting Their Doors As A Mark Of ‘Respect’ For The Queen

A number of food banks in the UK are facing backlash following announcements that they would close on Monday as a mark of respect to one of the richest women on earth.

The UK Government announced Monday would be an official bank holiday to allow people across Britain to pay their respects to the Queen on the day of her funeral.

So some food banks will be paying their respects to the Queen by denying food to some of the poorest people in society.

The Trussell Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that supports a nationwide network of food banks, has been forced to defend the decisions made independently by several of its branches.

The Border Telegraph reports: The Stoke-on-Trent food bank announced on Tuesday that it would be closing three distribution centres as the nation marks the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Branches in East Elmbridge, East Grinstead, Grantham, Ringwood and South Sefton were among the others to follow suit.

The Trussell Trust’s Wimbledon branch has meanwhile made a U-turn, after tweeting on Tuesday morning it would be closed to allow their staff and workers to show their respects.

Its now deleted tweet said: “Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time.

“All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept.

“We do normally close on Bank Holidays and as this is now a bank holiday we have decided to allow our staff and workers the opportunity to show their respects.”

It has since announced “due to the overwhelming support we have received we now have volunteers to run our Monday session as usual.

“As a reminder we are not a government service and run solely on people’s donations of time, money and food.”