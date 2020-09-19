Following Ginsburg’s Death AOC Says ‘We Can & Must Fight’ To Defeat Trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has urged Americans to “grow in courage, strength and strategy”, from the streets to the Senate”, following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday, just weeks before the election.

Novembers election could determine the fate of the US Supreme Court for generations.

“We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” AOC said on Twitter. “It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing. I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight.”

The Independent reports: The death of the longtime liberal justice on the nation’s high court, and Donald Trump and his allies’ commitment to filling her vacancy before Election Day, has signalled “the fight of and for our lives,” the congresswoman said.

“That has always been true, [and] it becomes more true each day,” she said. “Opponents of democracy need your resignation to succeed. Don’t give it to them. … You do not need to, nor should you, ignore your fears – there is plenty to be afraid of – but we have possibilities before us.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Republican-controlled body will hold a vote to consider the president’s appointment to the Supreme Court, rejecting his own guidance in 2016, when he sought to block then-president Barack Obama’s appointment several months before that year’s election.

“Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary,” the GOP leader said in a statement. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”