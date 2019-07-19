Fmr. Israeli Ambassador: Squad Members Should Be Denied Entry into Israel

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Daniel Ayalon says that “racist and anti-semitic” members of the far-left ‘Squad’ should be denied entry into Israel later this year.

In an interview with The Evening Edit, Ayalon told Elizabeth MacDonald that there is a chance Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib could be barred from entering Israel due to their extremist views.

“Every Democratic country has the right to deny entry by those who seek to destroy it,” Ayalon said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ayalon went on to call the Democrat lawmakers “racist and anti-Semitic” for their many statements bashing Israel.

Tlaib and Omar introduced their radical BDS resolution on Wednesday that compares Israel to Nazi Germany and Imperialist Japan.

Prime Minister Netanyahu may deny them entry into Israel on their way to the West Bank in the coming weeks.