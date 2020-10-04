Fmr Democrat Candidate Matt Trowbridge Caught on Camera Trying to Rape 14 Year Old Boy

A former Democratic candidate for Massachusetts State Representative has been caught on camera attempting to rape a 14-year-old boy.

Matt Trowbridge, who currently works in a nursing home, was busted by a group of pedophile hunters called ‘Predator Poachers of Massachusetts’ trying to meet a minor for sex online.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trowbridge ran for office in 2009, before dropping out due to “personal matters” in 2010.

Trowbridge sent sexually explicit messages to the person that he believed to be a 14-year-old boy before going to their house to prey on them.

When Trowbridge was told that the person he was speaking to was “14 turning 15,” he responded with “nice.”

While making plans to meet up with the “child,” the predator asked the boy when his mother would be leaving, removing all plausible deniability that he believed he was speaking to an adult.

Trowbridge has now deleted all of his social media.