Flynn Judge Orders Deported Illegals To Return To U.S.

The judge presiding over General Flynn’s case has ordered the Trump administration to allow deported migrants back into the U.S.

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan – who earlier this week blasted former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn – ordered the White House to un-deport migrants who were ousted under Trump’s strict new asylum policy.

“Because it is the will of Congress — not the whims of the executive — that determines the standard for expedited removal, the court finds that those policies are unlawful,” Judge Sullivan wrote.

Information Liberation reports: We all must be subject to the whims of our bats**t crazy judiciary instead.

This is the same judge who suggested Michael Flynn committed “treason” on Tuesday only to walk it back after realizing he was completely uninformed.

From CNN, “Judge walks back treason questions”:

Judge Emmet Sullivan started the second part of the proceedings by walking back some of his harshest comments.

“I made a statement about Mr. Flynn acting as a foreign agent in the White House,” he said. Sullivan added that he realized that was incorrect.

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack said the foreign lobbying Flynn did ended before the Trump administration began.

Sullivan also walked back his treason questions. “I’m not suggesting” Flynn committed treason, Sullivan now said.

“I was just trying to determine the benefit and the generosity of the government,” he said. “Don’t read too much into the questions I ask.”

Van Grack said Mueller’s team has “no concern” or no reason to think Flynn committed treason.

Here’s the exchange:

Many of you have said with great confidence that Michael Flynn is indisputably guilty of treason and that Judge Sullivan was absolutely correct to bring it up in court. One problem: Mueller says not true. Via @adamgoldmanNYT: pic.twitter.com/vvFSLiNeGY — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 19, 2018

To recap: A heated and bombastic Judge Sullivan decided to extemporaneously wonder, in open court, whether Mike Flynn is guilty of treason — even though prosecutors never even came close to alleging that. He then apologized. Shows how pervasive the treason "meme" has become. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 18, 2018

Daniel Horowitz on Wednesday accused Sullivan of treason for rewriting our immigration laws to foster an illegal invasion: