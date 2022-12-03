Flu Returns – After Experts Claimed That Several Strains Became ‘Extinct’ During Pandemic

Even though health experts had claimed that the flu had become virtually non-existent during the covid pandemic, the CDC has revealed that nearly 3,000 people have died from flu so far this season.

In its “Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report,“ the health agency said that “seasonal influenza activity is elevated across the country”

The report added that the according to estimates, so far this season, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 deaths from the flu virus.

The CDC “recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older get a flu vaccine annually. Now is a good time to get vaccinated if you haven’t alreadY”

InfoWars reports: Medical experts claimed that several flu strains became extinct during the height of the COVID pandemic, and CDC data claimed that between September 28, 2020 and May 22, 2021 just 1,675 (0.2%) of 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by U.S. clinical laboratories were positive for an influenza virus.

“For comparison, during the last three seasons before the pandemic, the proportion of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza peaked between 26.2% and 30.3%,” a CDC report states.

The CDC also notes that during the 2020-2021 flu season, it received just one report of a child dying, while in the last week alone leading up to Nov. 19, there were five reports of pediatric flu deaths, a total of 12 so far this season.

In October, a CDC report highlighted that a record number of children are now being hospitalised with common colds due to weakened immune systems, thought by to be caused by lockdowns.