Florida Woman ‘Tired Of Living in Trump’s Country’ Stabs Herself 3 Times

A Palmetto, Florida woman stabbed herself three times on Sunday, then told the police officer responding to the situation, “I’m tired of living in Trump’s country; I’m tired of Trump being president.”

The police report, obtained by The Smoking Gun, in which the woman’s name was redacted, stated:

On 6/2/2019 I responded to XXX Palmetto Florida in reference XXX having stabbed herself with a kitchen knife. Upon my arrival I observed XXX standing outside of her home. I observed blood all over XXX’s legs hands and face. I did not observe XXX holding weapons at this time. When I asked what was wrong XXX lifted her shirt up and exposed her belly to me. I observed three stab wounds on XXX‘s stomach that were still bleeding. XXX stated, “I’m tired of living in Trump’s country; I’m tired of Trump being president.” XXX told me she had stabbed herself because she does not want to live in Trump’s country. EMS arrived and transported XXX to Blake Medical Center under trauma alert. XXX stated to me that she has been Baker Acted before and has attempted to hurt herself in the past. I evaluated XXX for BA-52. I strongly believe there is substantial likelihood that without care or treatment the person will cause bodily harm to herself and/or others. I believe that XXX is unable to determine for herself whether examination is necessary.

Daily Wire reports:

As Yahoo News reported, “The Baker Act is the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, which allows the involuntary institutionalization and examination of a person. The examination can be requested by a judge, physicians, mental health professionals and law enforcement, so long as there is evidence a person has a possible mental illness and is in danger of harming themselves or others.”

The police report stated that the officer went to the hospital with the EMS team to make sure the woman became stable. The woman then told him that her daughter had been apprised of the incident.

The Tampa Bay Times explained that the Baker Act in Florida has three criteria: a belief that the person is mentally ill; the person refuses a voluntary examination or is unable to determine whether such an examination is necessary, and the determination that if the person is not treated, the person may neglect themselves or harm others in the near future.

The Tampa Bay Times also explained what would happen if a petition for involuntary placement is filed in court: “If a petition is filed in court, a hearing on involuntary placement must occur within five days. If the court finds that a person meets criteria for continued involuntary commitment, the person can be committed to a mental health facility for up to six months.” The Times added, “If the person is not discharged within 72 hours, the facility can ask for the person’s consent to continue their commitment voluntarily.”