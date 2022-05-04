Florida Woman Sues School For Transitioning Her Daughter to Male Without Consent

A Florida mother and mental health professional has filed suit against her child’s school after her daughter was transitioned to male at school because all her friends started identifying as trans.

January Littlejohn said her then 13-year-old daughter had a group of friends who were “obsessed” with anything to do with the LGBTQ community.

She told how when three of them began identifying as trans or non-binary her daughter said she was confused about her own gender.

January Littlejohn, whose daughter is now her son, and her attorney Vernadette Broyles discussed the lawsuit and why she is “outraged” by the actions of the school.

“This is happening all over the nation,” Littlejohn warned on “Fox & Friends First” on Monday. “This same protocol is in place in many, many schools across districts everywhere, and even the guides being used to dictate these transgender support plans that cut parents out even have the same language.”

“So this is a very systematic way that parents are being excluded from important decisions occurring with their children, and further, social transition is a medical intervention that schools are grossly unqualified to be taking these steps without parental involvement,” she continued.

According to Littlejohn, her daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, expressed confusion over gender during the pandemic after a group of friends transitioned to the opposite sex. MSN report:

She eventually found out the school was working on a “transgender support plan” with her child, but the school initially declined to allow her involvement given she was “protected by a nondiscrimination law.”

“Eventually we did see the transgender support plan, which was a six-page document that they completed with my daughter, that was 13 at the time behind closed doors, where they asked her questions that would have absolutely impacted her safety, such as which restroom she preferred to use and which sex she preferred to room with on overnight field trips,” Littlejohn said.

This comes after Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona after a 12-year-old Florida girl reportedly attempted to commit suicide after undergoing secret gender transition talks with her school.

“There are lawsuits in Wisconsin, Maryland, Oregon, California,” Broyles said. “This is a national agenda, and parents need to recognize they have the right to direct the upbringing, education, care, medical decisions, mental health decisions of their child.”

“They need to assert that right with their school,” she continued.