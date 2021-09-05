Florida to Start Issuing $5,000 Fines to Leftists Who Require Proof of Vaccine Status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin issuing $5,000 fines to any business, school or government agency that illegally requires residents to show proof of a Covid vaccination.

The Republican Governor signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.

“Promises made, promises kept,” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said Wednesday.

Orlandosentinel.com reports: The fines, however, will not be issued to cruise lines because of a federal court order that at least temporarily blocked enforcement of the law for that industry, according to an earlier statement from the governor’s office. DeSantis is appealing that decision.

“We believe the ruling will be overturned upon appeal, and we are confident in the legal basis for Florida’s vaccine passport ban,” press secretary Christina Pushaw said in an email to the Orlando Sentinel on Aug. 24.