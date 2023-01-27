Florida To Begin Sentencing Pedophiles to Death – Democrats Outraged

Governor Ron DeSantis has announced plans to introduce the death penalty for anybody convicted of pedophilia in Florida.

In a speech, DeSantis outlined plans to see capital punishment brought back for child sex offenders.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: “They said the Constitution does not allow capital punishment for anything short of a homicide,” DeSantis began, referencing a Supreme Court from a decade ago.

“The problem with that you have some of these sex predators that will abuse these very very young children, do it habitually, and I’m just thinking to myself, you’re ruining those kids’ lives– those are innocent kids.”

DeSantis went on to suggest that the current Supreme Court would “not uphold” the previous ruling, thus his administration would begin “exploring ways to facilitate” capital punishment for such criminals, a proposition that was met with a round of applause from those in attendance.

“We understand it’ll be a challenge,” he continued, “but I think it’s ripe for us to challenge a decision that wasn’t well thought out.”

“What we know we can do regardless of how the Supreme Court stuff shakes out, is we do wanna ensure that the minimum sentence for these predators who are raping these young kids, that they do at least get life in prison because they will re-offend if you put them back on the streets.”

“These people don’t care,” DeSantis said of child sex criminals, referring to them as “the worst of the worst.”

“They are unrepentant, they don’t care about these children; they will do whatever they can do to satiate themselves at the expense of very very vulnerable people.”

Florida currently has some of the strictest punishments and restrictions for sex offenders in the nation, with the latest announcement proof that DeSantis is prepared to take things to the next level.