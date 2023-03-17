Florida Surgeon General Doesn’t Think Anyone Should Take Covid Jabs: They Have A ‘Terrible Safety Profile’

During a press conference to mark the three year anniversary since the US promoted a “Slow the Spread” approach to covid, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo questioned if anyone should take the experimenatl mRNA vaccines at all.

In his speech on Thursday, Dr. Ladapo declared that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have a “terrible safety profile” and questioned if anybody should be taking them:

“People believe that what is happening isn’t actually happening. These vaccines have a terrible safety profile… I’m not sure anyone should be taking them, that is the honest truth. I don’t think anyone probably should be taking them. They have a terrible safety profile”

“Unfortunately, the CDC and FDA the most consistent thing they’ve done is deny the truth. Whether it was pushing mass… They did not have any substantial impact, no benefit. Pushing mass, pushing the vaccine in little kids, all these low-value divisive policies that they did,” said Ladapo.

Ladapo then cited research from the Lancet journal which found that 7 months after vaccination, vaccinated individuals were at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than unvaccinated individuals.

“There was a study published a few weeks ago in a journal called Lancet, a journal that’s well known, I should say. And what did these authors show? They showed that after seven months, the protection from infection, started around 70%, [then it goes] down down down… At seven months, it hops onto the other side of the axis.”

“So it is negative, and that continues. The magnitude of that negativity increases over time. What does that mean, folks? It literally means that the people who received that vaccine were more likely to contract COVID-19 after seven months than the people who did not. That is a fact, has the CDC or FDA ever said a word about that? No.”

