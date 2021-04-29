Florida School Slams ‘Woke’ Vaxxed Teachers: ‘Stay the Hell Away From Our Unvaxxed Students’

A school in Florida has warned teachers who insist on getting vaccinated that they will not be permitted to go near students who haven’t had the COVID shot.

According to reports, Centner Academy co-founder Leila Centner wrote to staff last week declaring the following:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

“Reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.” Leila warned that those who receive the shot “may be transmitting something from their bodies” which could harm “reproductive systems, fertility, and normal growth and development in women and children.” Centner added: “Even among our own population, we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person.” She concluded: “We weighed the data and studied the research. We knew then that children have a 99.9974% survival rate and are not super spreaders.”

Informationliberation.com reports: What an absolute QUEEN!

Centner is not backing down!

Though the media is demonizing her, she’s getting nothing but love on Instagram!

Remember, folks: they’re a private business and that means they can do whatever the hell they want!

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander!

If they can quarantine us, then we can quarantine them!

It’s time to take these policies nationwide!