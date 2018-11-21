Florida School Threatens To Fire Male Coach For Not Watching Girl Shower

A Florida school district has threatened to withdraw the teaching certificate of a male coach after he refused to enter a boys’ locker room and supervise while an under-age girl disrobed and showered there, according to reports.

Last month, Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel wrote to officials at Chasco Middle School in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, to protest their their decision to allow an underage girl who claims she is a boy shower with the boys.

Now Liberty Counsel has released an exchange of emails in which school officials strategized to punish the coach by terminating his employment.

Kathleen Anne Scalise, the director of the office for employee relations, said firing the coach “sends a message that we will not tolerate his behavior.”

Liberty Counsel also cited warnings from the district’s lawyer to the teacher that “this might cost you your job.”

And “your teacher certificate might be taken from you, to where you can no longer teach.”

WND reports: Liberty Counsel said the male P.E. teacher “had a conscience-based objection to supervising a gender-confused girl who has full access to disrobe and even shower in the boy’s locker room and open showers.”

“Administrators tried to force the male teacher to directly supervise and observe the girl while showering naked in the boys’ open shower. The girl remains free to enter the boys’ locker room and open showers at any time,” Liberty Counsel said.

“School personnel adopted a harmful, unauthorized ‘policy’ and practice of promoting LGBT ideology in violation of the rights of students, parents, and teachers, all without school board approval,” Liberty Counsel said.

“The Pasco County School Board must take immediate action and stop the harmful behavior at Chasco Middle School and elsewhere in the district resulting from a so-called ‘Gender Support Plan’ and ‘Best Practices Guide.’”

Specifically, the board should protect students, parents and teachers by prohibiting retaliation against teachers who stand for the dignity and privacy of students, reject the pro-transgender policy change plans, reject LGBT classroom activism and require parental permission slips for many more activities.

“The Pasco County School Board cannot force a male teacher to directly supervise and observe a girl showering in the open shower for boys,” said Staver. “School administrators have lost their minds. They must protect the rights and privacy of students, teachers, and parents and reject these ludicrous, unauthorized policies and practices.”

When the issue arose several weeks ago, Liberty Counsel wrote to Cynthia Armstrong, chairman of the Pasco County School District Board, about the problem.

“Liberty Counsel said the school’s two P.E. teachers, identified as Robert O. and Stephanie C., objected to administrators’ orders “to allow the girl into the bathroom, with no forewarning of the boys, or their parents, so that the boys could take steps to protect their privacy.”

“Administrators told them that informing the boys so they could take steps to protect their privacy would be ‘discriminatory,’ and subject them to discipline,” Liberty Counsel said.

“Robert also objected to administrators’ orders that he continue to walk into and supervise the locker room, despite a girl potentially being nude or undressed in that area. The administrators told him that the girl in question had ‘every right to use the locker room,’ including the right to disrobe in the open locker area, and shower in its open showers, where Robert is required to periodically walk in and supervise.”

Liberty Counsel declared to the district that Robert “will not knowingly place himself in a position to observe a minor female in the nude or otherwise in a state of undress.”

The legal group said the girl “was admitted to the boys locker room for the first time, and walked in, catching boys (literally) with their pants down, causing them embarrassment and concern by the fact that they had been observed changing by an obvious girl.”

“Boys immediately came out of the locker room, and approached Stephanie and Robert, seeking assistance. The P.E. teachers were powerless to respond, because administrators had placed a gag order on them, and told them that they could not answer the boys on these questions.”

The school has declined to respond to a WND request for comment.

Liberty Counsel pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court “has acknowledged the lawfulness of sex-based standards that flow from legitimate biological differences between the sexes.”

“Even Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stated, ‘Separate places to disrobe, sleep, perform personal bodily functions are permitted, in some situations required, by regard for individual privacy.’”

It was President Obama who instructed public schools to allow access to restrooms and showers based on gender identity. However, the Trump administration rescinded the guideline.