Florida Legislature Passes Bill That Bans Sanctuary Cities – Democrats Outraged

Both houses of the Florida state legislature have passed a bill that bans sanctuary cities in the Sunshine State, and Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled his intention to sign it and ensure the rule of law is upheld.

On Thursday, the Florida House and Senate both passed the bill, according to the Washington Examiner, by the comfortable margins of 68-45 and 22-18 respectively.

The bill has now landed on the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has promised to outlaw sanctuary cities in the state in order to uphold the rule of law and protect American citizens.

The legislation forces “state entities, local governmental entities, and law enforcement agencies to use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

The legislation also prohibits “restrictions by the entities and agencies on taking certain actions with respect to information regarding a person’s immigration status.”

Furthermore, the bill authorizes “a law enforcement agency to transport an alien unlawfully present in the United States under certain circumstances.”

“I thank the Florida Legislature for presenting me with a bill that upholds the rule of law and addresses sanctuary cities and counties in Florida,” DeSantis said in a tweet.

“We are a stronger state when we protect our residents, foster safe communities and respect the work of law enforcement.”

WesternJournal reports:

During the 2018 gubernatorial campaign, DeSantis promised to outlaw sanctuary cities and locales in the state.

“If there’s a local official and it falls in the category where the governor can do this, any official engaging in that sanctuary behavior, I will remove them from their position if I’m allowed to,” DeSantis said.

There’s NOT going to be any sanctuary cities in Florida when I’m Governor! I’ve always opposed amnesty and stood up for the rule of law in our country. Cheap foreign labor is not an excuse to let lawlessness prevail in the sunshine state. We want people who come LEGALLY! pic.twitter.com/tIJwIVa1BA — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) July 6, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Democrats in the state are outraged:

“Our state was once a place that welcomed immigrants looking for a better future. Under #SB168, Florida would become the Republicans’ deportation and family separation machine,” the Florida Democrats tweeted.

Unmentioned in that tweet? Those immigrants are here illegally. They’re only in the country because they’ve broken the law.

This apparently is something that nobody on the left wants to discuss. Even the mere act of putting the word “illegal” before “immigrant” is somehow an act of bigotry.

And yet, that’s what these individuals are: They are people who have immigrated here illegally. There’s no way to wallpaper over this fact.

They cannot be made legal citizens merely through progressive etymology; that’s not how it works.

Furthermore, creating cities where they won’t get deported if they get in legal trouble also doesn’t make these individuals legal residents, nor does it make them any less dangerous.

We don’t need sanctuary cities, period. It’s time that states took a stand against them. We applaud Gov. DeSantis for taking the necessary steps to enforce immigration law in Florida.