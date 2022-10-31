Florida Officials Look Into Allegations of Ballot Harvesting Operation After Democrat Blows Whistle

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is considering investigating a long running and widespread ballot harvesting operation in Orlando following testimony from a Democrat whistleblower.

Law enforcement officials are looking into charges of ballot harvesting in black communities on the recommendation of the newly formed Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS).

Florida officials told The Epoch Times: “The Florida Department of State has received a complaint regarding alleged ballot harvesting in Orange County, which is currently under review to determine if an investigation is warranted”

InfoWars reports: In a separate statement to Just The News earlier this week, the department stated it was first made aware of the allegation last month.

“After further inquiry, OECS received additional information related to the allegation on October 17, 2022, and performed a preliminary investigation,” the statement read.

“Since OECS is an investigative entity and does not [have] authority to make arrests, the office forwarded the complaint to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for possible violation of section 104.0616, Florida Statutes,” it added.

The development comes after former Orange County Commissioner candidate and Democrat Cynthia Harris filed a sworn affidavit with the office of Florida’s secretary of state alleging the ballot harvesting operation.

“You know, it’s just utterly ridiculous that people don’t understand that once that ballot leaves your hand and it’s not placed in the mailbox, or it’s not directly given to the supervisor of elections, you don’t know where it goes,” Harris said

“So what happens is in our community when absentee ballots are mailed, you the candidate or any political party can find out when the absentee ballots are mailed and to whom what happens is these ballot harvesters, they know which batch has gone out, they go to the door and they ask you for your absentee ballot,” she told the “Just the News, No Noise” television show.

“Well, in communities that don’t look like me, no one does this,” she said, referring to white neighborhoods. “But in our community it’s kind of like an accepted practice that the man is coming by to pick up my absentee ballot or the lady is coming to pick up my absentee ballot.”

Ballot harvesting operations like this have been uncovered by numerous entities over the last two years.